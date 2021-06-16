Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 72.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

