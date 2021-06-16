Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 53.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCPT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. 247,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,932. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

