Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.58 and last traded at $147.27. Approximately 40,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,170,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

