G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $919.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.