Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.4%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.23. 752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

