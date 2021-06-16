Gameswap Price Hits $0.37 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $108,023.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

