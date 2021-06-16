GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $118,587.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00436399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

