GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 244,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

