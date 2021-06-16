GeoDB Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,035.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $44,035.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,069,119 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

