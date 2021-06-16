Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 2.25% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 13,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,901. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

