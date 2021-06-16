GET Protocol (GET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $888,507.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00010207 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $888,507.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00757518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.07690126 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

