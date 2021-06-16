Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,332,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.