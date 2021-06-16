Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.