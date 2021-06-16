Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

