Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $592.38. 3,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.80 and a 52 week high of $594.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

