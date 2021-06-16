Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,669 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,277 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,052. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.