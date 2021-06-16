Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.