Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

