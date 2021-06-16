Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 145,149 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 3,252,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,645. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35.

