GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,906.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.54 or 0.06244735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.88 or 0.01537663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00430856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00710414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00419129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006488 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041230 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

