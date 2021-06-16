Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.95. 80,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.46. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

