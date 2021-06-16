Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,414.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

