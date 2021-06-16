Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.