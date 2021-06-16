Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

