Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.38. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.