Goose Finance Trading Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005699 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $3.88 million and $49,567.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

