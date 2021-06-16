Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.