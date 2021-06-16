Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.88. 24,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.