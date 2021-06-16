Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 20,159 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,369. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

