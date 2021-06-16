Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.32% of National Bank worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.