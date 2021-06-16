Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141,948 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.74% of SkyWest worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,404.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,743 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 9,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.