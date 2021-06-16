Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $372,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.42. The company had a trading volume of 465,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The company has a market capitalization of $942.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

