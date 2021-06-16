Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $169.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $169,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NYSE:V traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.04. 192,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

