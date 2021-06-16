Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $78.07 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,687.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 227,796 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of KLA worth $78,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.19. 9,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,053. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

