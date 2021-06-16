Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 70,290 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 451.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.