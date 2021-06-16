Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 91,257 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,257 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $547,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.57 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.