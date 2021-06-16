Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

