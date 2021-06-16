Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $432.19. 33,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,426. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $257.96 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

