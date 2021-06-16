Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 312,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

