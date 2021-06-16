Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 179,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.