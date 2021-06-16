GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

GOTU stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 21,099,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,449. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -1.19.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOTU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.