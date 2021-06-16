Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €73.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €73.30 ($86.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 61.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.54 ($117.10).

ETR HLAG opened at €188.60 ($221.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €153.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

