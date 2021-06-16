Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 101 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,353.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $2,524.53. 15,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,537.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

