Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $162,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.97. 8,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

