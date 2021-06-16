Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $492.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.18 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

