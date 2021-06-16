Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 173,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.