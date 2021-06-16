Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $44.76 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

