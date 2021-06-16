Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.78 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $815.51 million and $34.78 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00101742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.63 or 0.00757812 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,072,041,501 coins and its circulating supply is 10,201,099,501 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

