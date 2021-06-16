Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.