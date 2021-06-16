Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $481,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. 160,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

